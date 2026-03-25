‘Repeated victimisation of child’: Supreme Court slams Gurgaon police, CWC over handling of rape case of 3-year-old

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Gurgaon police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) over their “shameful” and “insensitive” handling of the case of the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a housing society and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue the probe.

After perusing a status report filed by the Haryana Government, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi sought to know how the police “reduced” the offence under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act, dealing with “aggravated penetrative sexual assault”, to a lesser offence of “aggravated sexual assault” under Section 10 of the Act.

According to the First Information Report lodged on February 4, the girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted in December 2025 and January by two women domestic helps and an unidentified male accomplice in the family’s home in a high-rise residential complex.

“The entire police force, right from the commissioner to the sub-inspector, has made… an attempt to show that the victim’s side is not telling the truth… However, the facts brought on record by the Judicial Magistrate before whom the victim was produced leave no room for doubt that an offence under Section 6 Pocso was apparently committed. The police, however, for unwarranted reasons, chose to downgrade the offence to one under Section 10 of the Act,” the bench said in the order.

“Unfortunately, the judicial magistrate before whom the child was produced on February 6, 2026, failed to ensure that the case was investigated on the premise that a prima facie offence under section 6 was committed.”

‘You will bear the consequences’

The bench set up an SIT headed by a senior woman Haryana IPS officer, Nazneen Bhasin, to investigate the case and directed that the Gurgaon police commissioner and the investigating officer be disassociated from the probe.

Answering the court’s query over the reduced offence, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said it was on the basis of the CWC report and the statement of the survivor child.

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But Justice Bagchi pointed out that the child’s statement explicitly referred to acts which constitute aggravated penetrative sexual assault and yet the offence was reduced to Section 10 after the FIR was initially registered under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.

“You are disbelieving the emotions of a less than four-year-old by using these third-rated methods of CCTV camera, does not show, auto-rickshaw is not found, etc. Is this the way they have been taught? Shame on them. If the state has any respect for the law, they (police officers) should be transferred from there. Otherwise, you will bear the consequences,” the CJI remarked orally.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi noted that two deputy commissioners of police and an assistant commissioner of police were involved in the investigation. “If this is the quality of understanding sensitivity of an offence on a three-year-old child, what do you expect of the rule of law?” Justice Bagchi asked.

The court wondered if the officers even knew what the definition of rape is and whether they had read the law. “Rape is not penal penetration alone,” said Justice Bagchi.

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“We are only indicating to you what is yawningly distressing. It’s distressing to see the highest police officers in a state taking that stance with that sort of an assertion to bring down an offence from Section 6 to Section 10, whatever CWC may say. It’s for the courts to decide, not CWC. You should propose the offence on the basis of the victim’s statement.”

‘Worst form of disrespect to a victim’

CJI Kant said the child must have undergone a horrifying experience due to the conduct of the police officers.

“What sort of trauma? This is the worst form of secondary victimisation…Then she is cross-examined to bring out improbabilities of the statement she indicated…It is the worst form of disrespect to a victim,” said Justice Bagchi.

“It is repeated victimisation of the child,” said the CJI.

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Bhatti said she was not trying to justify, but the report of the private hospital, “where it all started, the parents themselves were a little doubtful”. “And that is what they have expressed before the doctor. So the state machinery has tried to investigate it.”

CJI Kant did not mince words. “This case shows the heights of insensitivity.”

CJI Kant noted that the CWC members had telephonically asked the child’s father to produce the victim before them. “If they had any sense of respect for the sentiments of a child, they should have gone to the house rather than calling her to their office. They are calling her to the office, as if the victim were a table and chair. Not a three-year-old child,” CJI added.

When CJI Kant sought to know who appointed the CWC members and what are their qualifications, ASG Bhati said the police had requested them to visit the house.

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The court asked the CWC members to submit their explanations regarding their report within one week. It also asked the principal secretary, Women and Child, Haryana Government, to file an affidavit regarding the appointment of members of CWC.

“Their only qualification is something else. Today we don’t want to say that,” remarked the CJI.