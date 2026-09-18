Supreme Court ‘shocked’ over unnatural deaths in Manipur camps, calls for report

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought a comprehensive report on deaths from the state Chief Secretary and ordered steps to ensure safety and dignity of the camp inmates.

THE Supreme Court on Thursday expressed shock over a report about unnatural deaths in rehabilitation camps set up for people displaced by ethnic violence that hit Manipur in 2023.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought a comprehensive report on deaths from the state Chief Secretary and ordered steps to ensure safety and dignity of the camp inmates.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing petitions dealing with the aftermath of the violence. The top court had earlier appointed a three-member committee under former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal to oversee the relief and rehabilitation. The committee has been filing reports before the court from time to time, updating the status of the situation.