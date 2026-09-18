Supreme Court ‘shocked’ over unnatural deaths in Manipur camps, calls for report

THE Supreme Court on Thursday expressed shock over a report about unnatural deaths in rehabilitation camps set up for people displaced by ethnic violence that hit Manipur in 2023.
A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought a comprehensive report on deaths from the state Chief Secretary and ordered steps to ensure safety and dignity of the camp inmates.
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing petitions dealing with the aftermath of the violence. The top court had earlier appointed a three-member committee under former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal to oversee the relief and rehabilitation. The committee has been filing reports before the court from time to time, updating the status of the situation.
Perusing a report, the court noted that it referred to news about unnatural death of 25 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltered in the relief camps across the state, one of them from sexual assault.
The court expressed its displeasure that though the committee had sought information on this, it was yet to be provided the same. It noted the committee had initially sought information on June 11 from Chief Secretary regarding deaths in relief camps and though some info was shared, it did not have requisite details. Therefore, another request was made on July 4.
“There are 25 IDPs who are stated to have died of unnatural deaths in the relief camps. One incident which has been reported to the committee is again very, very shocking. Because of sexual assault one of the victims has died… And the information was sought on 4th July. Why is that information not being furnished,” the CJI asked the state government.
The counsel for the state said he will look into the matter. “I will address the same immediately…We will expedite.”
The bench also pointed out that a nodal officer had told the committee 640 deaths had occurred in the relief camps across eight districts, of which 34 were unnatural. Post-mortems were conducted in 20 cases while criminal cases were registered in respect of 25 deaths and prosecution has commenced in four cases. It pointed to inequities in payment of compensation to the next of kin, the court said.
The SC asked the state Chief Secretary to explain “as to why post-mortems were conducted only in 20 cases instead of all 34 cases. Similarly, the reasons as per the post-mortem report for the unnatural deaths be also explained. The state government is also obligated to explain as to why a meagre amount of Rupees 20,000 to Rs 30,000 has been paid to next of kin of internally displaced persons who met with unnatural death while they were sheltered in the relief camps”.