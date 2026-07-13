Supreme Court sets aside Assam foreigner tags for 27 people

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a batch of 27 judgments of the Gauhati High Court that had upheld Foreigners Tribunal orders declaring the appellants to be foreigners, ruling that citizenship determinations must be carried out through a fair, lawful and reasonable process.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remanded all 27 cases to the concerned Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication, noting that the question of citizenship carries significant constitutional weight.

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