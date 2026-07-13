Supreme Court sets aside Assam foreigner tags for 27 people

The Supreme Court set aside Gauhati High Court decisions declaring 27 people foreigners, ordering a fresh hearing.

Written by: Apurva Vishwanath
1 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Foreigners Tribunal in Barpeta, Assam. (Photo: Abhishek Saha)Foreigners Tribunal in Barpeta, Assam. (Photo: Abhishek Saha)
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The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a batch of 27 judgments of the Gauhati High Court that had upheld Foreigners Tribunal orders declaring the appellants to be foreigners, ruling that citizenship determinations must be carried out through a fair, lawful and reasonable process.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remanded all 27 cases to the concerned Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication, noting that the question of citizenship carries significant constitutional weight.

This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.

 

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Apurva Vishwanath
Apurva Vishwanath
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Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape. Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint. Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More

 

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