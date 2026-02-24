Supreme Court slams ‘dangerous practice’ of enhancing victim compensation, reducing jail terms by high courts

Supreme court flagged the trend among high courts of reducing the sentences awarded to the accused persons. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Slamming the practice of enhancing the compensation payable to the victim and reducing the sentence of convicts, the Supreme Court recently set aside a Madras High Court’s order that reduced the sentence of two men convicted of attempt to murder from three years’ imprisonment to the period already undergone.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi cautioned that the practice of enhancing the compensation payable to the victim and reducing the sentence is dangerous as it may send a wrong message to society that the offenders/accused persons can absolve themselves from their liability by paying a monetary consideration.