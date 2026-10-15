Supreme Court notices to Centre on election panel chief, Jantar Mantar

The court was hearing a matter regarding the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. 

Written by: Apurva Vishwanath
2 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 01:46 PM IST
delhi protest, cjp protest delhi, cjp protest in delhi, protest in delhi, cjp protest tomorrow,The Supreme Court is hearing a plea against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
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The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from Centre and Delhi Police on a plea challenging the removal of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site. The court was hearing a matter regarding the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Responding to the plea, former judge and senior advocate Mukta Gupta argued that the site must be a place where protesters are “heard by the powers to be”.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi made an oral observation, saying “the word ‘heard’ must be understood from the perspective of technology also.”

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The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi. The Court sought responses from the poll agency, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the plea.

It also issued notice to Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others on plea against march to Supreme Court over alleged SIR irregularities.  The court expressed strong objections to the conduct of one of the 13 petitioners who challenged the manner in which the poll body is conducting the SIR of electoral rolls.

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Apurva Vishwanath
Apurva Vishwanath
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Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape. Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint. Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More

 

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