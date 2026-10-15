Supreme Court notices to Centre on election panel chief, Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from Centre and Delhi Police on a plea challenging the removal of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site. The court was hearing a matter regarding the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Responding to the plea, former judge and senior advocate Mukta Gupta argued that the site must be a place where protesters are “heard by the powers to be”.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi made an oral observation, saying “the word ‘heard’ must be understood from the perspective of technology also.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi. The Court sought responses from the poll agency, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the plea.