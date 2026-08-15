Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response after petition says social media firms failing to report CESAM violations

The top court also allowed the applicant to implicate the concerned social media intermediaries in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a petition seeking enforcement of its directions on mandatory reporting of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CESAM) by social media intermediaries.

A bench comprising Justices Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala and Krishnan Vinod Chandran issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following an application filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA), a civil society network comprising NGOs working against sexual exploitation and trafficking of children and child marriage.

The application referred to a BBC report, which alleged that Instagram carried paid advertisements promoting CESAM, and an Indian Express report which said that the Centre had issued notice to Meta, which owns Instagram, over the alleged revelations.