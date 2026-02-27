Supreme Court seeks Centre, states’ response on PIL seeking intervention to curb fake cases

The CJI said, “This much can be done, like notice boards in police stations, railway stations etc.”

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and states on a PIL seeking its intervention to prevent lodging of false cases and malicious prosecution.

Deciding to examine the issue raised in a plea by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said: “People will accuse us of gagging… But why should one be afraid of gagging if you are a responsible citizen? (Because) then with all the responsibility you will say that what I am saying is correct.”

“People use abusive language, they try to defame people, and then they disappear from the scene because they know nothing can be done. Some checks and balances are required the way it is being abused,” said the CJI.