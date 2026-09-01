Supreme Court scraps all FIRs against NEET protesters across the country

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday scrapped all FIRs against Cockroach Janta Party protesters after Centre moved the court.

The SC invokes its inherent powers “to do complete justice” under Article 142 of the Constitution to scrap all FIRs related to the July student protests.

Earlier in the day, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced its decision to withdraw its call for a protest on September 5. This came after the Centre and four states urged the Supreme Court to quash cases against those who participated in paper leak protests in Delhi and elsewhere.

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“As co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Hon’ble Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on 5th September and looks forward to the compliance of today’s order,” CJP’s Saurav Das told the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.