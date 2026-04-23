‘Not from WhatsApp university’: Supreme Court’s top 5 remarks on Day 8 of Sabarimala hearing
The nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
Supreme Court news: On Day 8 of the hearing on Thursday, in the Sabarimala reference case, the nine-judge bench made some striking observations, ranging from the issue of non-Hindu denominations to the issue of the entry of women in the mosque.
During the hearing, the senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul referred to the Indian Express article, written by Shashi Tharoor, saying that there is never any harm in all humility. If knowledge and wisdom come from any source, any country, any university, they should be welcome. We are far richer in jurisprudence not to accept all forms of knowledge and information at that time, on which Justice BV Nagarathna said, ” But not from WhatsApp University.”
While deliberating on the denominations, Justice BV Nagarathna said, “One way in denomination is…temple follows Shaivite worship, Vaishnavite worship, or Sri Vaishnavite worship at least in South India. They are the practices. Therefore, it is called a denomination.”
She continued, “Now, if it is a Shaivite type of worship, then the Vaishnavites cannot say that it has to be like a Vaishnavite form of worship, but there is a difference…Therefore, that form of worship is protected. That has nothing to nothing to have an organisation. Not necessary. A Hindu is a Hindu. He can go to any temple.”
Justice Nagarathna said that Non-Hindu religious denominations also have to be protected.
Justice AhsanuddinAmanullah: “Suppose you don’t want to be called a Hindu, but you still have a practice and worship is a part of religion. Now, if you belong to the community, you may not be identified as a Hindu per se, but if you are governed by the personal laws of the Hindus, the marriage laws of the Hindu, then automatically you come under the Hindu denomination, and then the worship is a facet of the religion. You come under the Hindu religion. How are you out there?”
Justice Amanullah raised this question when the senior advocate Jayanth Muthuraj argued, ” Please, don’t test my practice as a whole Hindu religious practice.”
When senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar submitted, “Hinduism swings like a pendulum. Pendulum between the limits of theistic theism and atheistic atheism. That’s the extent to which my lord, the religion swings.” Justice BV Nagrathna said: “You look at it only from the Hinduism point of view. Non-Hindu religious denominations also have to be protected.”
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Justice BV Nagarathna: “Basically, it’s for a natural person, not for a juristic person… now they are saying the idol will have a conscience. Will the idol have a conscience?”
Background
The apex court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is hearing the case, which also includes Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.
On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More