Supreme Court denies anticipatory bail to Punjab activist, calls RTI activism ‘new business’

Denying the anticipatory bail of a RTI activist, the Supreme Court said that the RTI activism has become a business. (Image generated using AI)

Denying anticipatory bail to an RTI activist and his aide, accused of obstructing a public servant in the matter of construction of a road, the Supreme Court on Monday said RTI activism had become a new business.

“RTI activism has become a new business. The Central government has issued funds, it will take care of the construction of the road. You are nobody. So-called RTI activist! Yellow journalism,” a bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi said while dismissing the plea by RTI activist Ramesh Kumar Behl and co-accused Rajiv Kumar.

The court asked, “Who are you to monitor the construction all these road progress or all? Are you some superior authority?”