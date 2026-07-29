Retrospective environmental clearance: Supreme Court strikes down Centre’s 2021 memorandum

The Supreme Court ruled that retrospective clearance can be granted for projects in the public interest under the Environment (Protection) Act, but not through a mere administrative office memorandum.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 04:02 PM IST
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court ruled that prior environmental clearance remains mandatory, striking down the Centre's 2021 office memorandum while upholding the 2017 notification.
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The Supreme Court Wednesday struck down the Centre’s 2021 office memorandum regarding retrospective approval for projects that had already commenced construction or operation without environmental clearances.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, however, said the Centre can grant exceptions where the project is in public interest, but that has to be done under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and not through a mere administrative office memorandum.

To avoid disruption to existing projects, the bench said the ruling will apply prospectively, leaving existing clearances unaffected.

The Supreme Court clarified that its earlier decisions in Common Cause and Alembic Pharmaceuticalswere rendered in the context of prevailing laws at the time and “do not place a clog on the power of the Central government to issue an appropriate, narrowly tailored amnesty notification in supervening public interest as an exception to the 2006 notification”.

The bench added, “The decriminalisation of regulatory contraventions under the 1986 Act, through the Jan Vishwas Act 2023, reinforces our conclusion that the Central government has ample power under Section 3 to issue appropriate notifications, formulating amnesty schemes with regard to such classes or categories of non-compliant projects whose sustainability is necessary to subserve larger public interest.”

On May 16, 2025, the Supreme Court in the case Vanasakthi vs Union of India struck down a 2017 notification enabling retrospective environmental clearance and the subsequent 2021 office memorandum which laid down the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such clearances.

However, on November 18, 2025, the Supreme Court, citing public interest and legal flaws, recalled the May 16 ruling, saying the judgement “overlooks the very fundamentals of environmental jurisprudence” and “is a step in retrogression”.

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Hearing review petitions against this, the Supreme Court Wednesday said the 2017 notification was a “valid, narrowly tailored and time-bound delegated legislation, traceable to Section 3 of the 1986 Act, and Sections 20 and 21 of the General Clauses Act”.

2021 memorandum ‘envisages a perpetual regime’

The court, however, struck down the 2021 office memorandum, saying it “is an administrative order and envisages a perpetual regime” for the grant of environmental clearances to projects undertaken without prior clearance”.

“It substantially alters the nature of the enquiry as well as the criteria for the grant of environmental clearance under the 2006 notification. The 2021 office memorandum thereby supplants an earlier delegated legislation through an administrative instruction, which is impermissible in law,” the court said.

“Even otherwise, being a perpetual amnesty scheme applicable to all permissible projects, it fails to lay down an intelligible differentia for the selection of projects for the grant of post-facto environmental clearance having a rational nexus to supervening public interest, and is thereby ultra vires the object of the 1986 Act, namely the preservation of the environment through a balanced approach between the precautionary principle and sustainable development,” the court noted.

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“Given these circumstances, the 2021 office memorandum does not satisfy the test of proportionality and reasonableness and is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution,” the court said.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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