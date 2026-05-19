‘Comedy of errors’: Supreme Court ends elderly woman’s decades-old property row, clears stalled auction of Jabalpur flat

The Supreme Court pointed out that the April 2012 decree determined the woman's right to possession. It directed to conduct the flat's auction. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: In a relief to a septuagenarian woman locked in a decades-old property dispute, the Supreme Court has restored execution proceedings in connection with a flat that was jointly owned with her estranged husband, while criticising the litigation history as a “comedy of errors” and holding that courts cannot allow technicalities to frustrate a 2012 decree that had recognised the woman’s 50 per cent share in the property.

Justices K V Viswanathan and S V N Bhatti were hearing the appeal filed by a woman who had jointly purchased a flat with her estranged husband using their combined income.

The matter turned complicated after the death of the estranged husband when another man came forward claiming rights over the property based on a registered will allegedly executed by the late husband.