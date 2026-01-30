Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging legality of SIR exercise

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India with the petitioners contending that the “structural problems” plaguing the process is because the poll body “is trying to prepare the voters list […]

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:08 AM IST
Apex court reserves verdict on pleas challenging legality of SIR exerciseThe court accordingly said that it expected the ECI to follow the same procedure in other states as well, where SIR is underway.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India with the petitioners contending that the “structural problems” plaguing the process is because the poll body “is trying to prepare the voters list de novo”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) told a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi: “The reason why this structural problem has occurred in this SIR is because in this particular SIR, they are trying to prepare the voters’ list de novo, on a clean slate so to say…There was an earlier SIR in 2003. That SIR did not seek to create a voters list de novo…”

He said, “The reason why this structural problem has arisen is because in this SIR, they have placed the onus on the voter. So, they are saying firstly, you have to fill up this enumeration form. If you don’t, you are out of the draft roll. Secondly, you have to provide these documents. If you don’t provide these documents, there is a problem.”

Pointing to a “reduction in the percentage of voters compared to the percentage of the adult population as well as the reduction in the percentage of women voters” this time, he said the “problem…has occurred precisely for this reason. If you place the onus on the voter…then many people especially those who are weaker…like women, migrant workers etc are unable to fill up the forms…,” Bhushan added.

‘Display names of TN people served notices’

The bench, meanwhile, on an application by DMK secretary R S Bharathi, asked the ECI to publish the names which the poll body had flagged for “logical discrepancies” during the SIR in Tamil Nadu.

The bench noted that about 1.16 crore persons had been served with notices citing logical discrepancies and seeking verification. It ordered that these names be displayed at the gram panchayat bhavan, public places in taluks.

The court said that those flagged in the logical discrepancy category may submit their documents/objections in person or through an authorised representative within a period of 10 days to the BLO.

Story continues below this ad

Appearing for the ECI, Senior Advocate D S Naidu urged the court that it may not be asked to mention detailed reasons while putting up the names as it may have an impact on privacy.

Agreeing, the court directed that only a brief reason be mentioned.

The bench directed that adequate manpower be provided to the ECI and the state election commission. Naidu urged the court to direct the same procedure regarding publishing of names be followed in all states where SIR is being conducted.

The court accordingly said that it expected the ECI to follow the same procedure in other states as well, where SIR is underway.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently expressed his lack of admiration for Osho, asserting that he offered nothing original and merely echoed ideas he had absorbed from other sources.
Osho Rajneesh threatened to destroy Mahesh Bhatt, asked Vinod Khanna to relay the message: 'I threw his mala in commode'
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement