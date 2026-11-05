Supreme Court rejects plea seeking rotation of reserved Parliament, Assembly seats: ‘Wrong number’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking compulsory rotation of Assembly and Parliament seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), saying it was something for the legislature and not the judiciary to decide.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a three-judge bench told the petitioner, Jagdish Singh, a voter from 191-Kadipur Assembly constituency in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, that he was “dialling the wrong number” as the request should have been made to Parliament.

The CJI told the counsel appearing for the petitioner in a lighter vein: “This is a season of protests, naarebaazi. So this is also a good ground…”