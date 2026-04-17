Supreme Court relief for tech CEO in rape case by ex staffer

The apex court noted in its Thursday order that based on the documents submitted by the accused, “a sum of Rs 30 crore was to be paid by the appellant to the complainant and her husband in tranches of Rs 10 crores each”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Venu Balakrishnan, CEO of a Kochi-based IT firm, in a rape and sexual harassment case filed by his former employee. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that he be released on bail in case of arrest, on a cash security of Rs 1 lakh and two like sureties.

On December 5, 2025, a bench presided by Justice Nagarathna had urged the victim and the accused for settlement, referring them to the SC mediation centre. But the court heard the matter on merits as the attempt failed.

Appearing for appellant Balakrishnan, who was earlier refused relief by the Kerala High Court, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the woman and her husband had earlier sought a financial settlement worth Rs 30 crore in July 2025. He claimed it was only after the settlement failed that the proceedings were initiated against the accused.