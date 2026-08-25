Supreme Court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s plea, asks him to surrender within 2 weeks

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, had opposed Tejpal’s plea for an exemption from surrender, saying he must turn himself in before challenging his conviction.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 02:14 PM IST
Tarun TejpalTarun Tejpal. (Source: File)
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine who has been convicted in a 2013 rape case, to surrender to Goa police within two weeks.

Tejpal, sentenced to 10 years in jail following his conviction by the Bombay High Court in Goa earlier this month, had sought an exemption from surrender. The single-judge bench of Justice Alok Aradhe rejected this appeal.

The senior journalist has challenged his conviction before the Supreme Court. The Goa government, on the other hand, has approached the top court to secure a life term for Tejpal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, had opposed Tejpal’s plea for an exemption from surrender, saying he must turn himself in before challenging his conviction.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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