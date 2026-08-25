Supreme Court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s plea, asks him to surrender within 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine who has been convicted in a 2013 rape case, to surrender to Goa police within two weeks.

Tejpal, sentenced to 10 years in jail following his conviction by the Bombay High Court in Goa earlier this month, had sought an exemption from surrender. The single-judge bench of Justice Alok Aradhe rejected this appeal.

The senior journalist has challenged his conviction before the Supreme Court. The Goa government, on the other hand, has approached the top court to secure a life term for Tejpal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, had opposed Tejpal’s plea for an exemption from surrender, saying he must turn himself in before challenging his conviction.