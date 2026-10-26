Post-poll Tamil Nadu defections: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into ‘horse-trading’

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into “horse-trading” charges against Tamil Nadu minister N Anand of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and four AIADMK MLAs who had resigned from the House and joined the TVK.

“We are not inclined to entertain this writ petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed with liberty to the petitioner to avail appropriate remedy in accordance with law,” a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

Six AIADMK legislators had resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK. S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, elected from Perundurai, Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively, resigned as members on May 25, 2026.