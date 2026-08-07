No ground to entertain prayer: Supreme Court refuses to relax bail conditions of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday rejected a plea to relax the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Mishra had urged the court to ease his bail conditions as he was not able to even attend family events, including the birthday celebrations of his daughter.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it found no reason to entertain his request “at this stage”.
Appearing for the families of some victims, Advocate Prashant Bhushan also raised objections to the manner in which the trial was being conducted. He said some of the prosecution witnesses were being given only one day to appear in court and in case they failed to reach in time, they were being dropped from the case.
The SC bench asked him to raise such objections before the trial court itself.
Four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Mshra’s father and former Union minister of state Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were killed in the ensuing violence.
The Allahabad High Court initially granted bail to Mishra in the case, but the SC set aside the order after the kin of some of the deceased approached it. The matter was remanded back to the High Court, which, after rehearing, dismissed the bail plea.
The SC granted interim bail to Mishra on January 25, 2023. This was extended from time to time and made absolute on July 22, 2024. The top court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur until the trial in the case ends.
In March last year, some of the complainants in the matter alleged attempts to influence a witness and urged the SC to cancel Mishra’s bail.
Subsequently, the court allowed the witness to lodge a complaint with the police and directed that it be investigated dispassionately.
The Uttar Pradesh Police informed the bench last month that it didn’t find any evidence to link Ajay Mishra or Ashish Mishra to allegations of intimidation of witnesses in the case.