No ground to entertain prayer: Supreme Court refuses to relax bail conditions of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused

Four anti-farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Mshra’s father and former Union minister of state Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday rejected a plea to relax the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra had urged the court to ease his bail conditions as he was not able to even attend family events, including the birthday celebrations of his daughter.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it found no reason to entertain his request “at this stage”.

Appearing for the families of some victims, Advocate Prashant Bhushan also raised objections to the manner in which the trial was being conducted. He said some of the prosecution witnesses were being given only one day to appear in court and in case they failed to reach in time, they were being dropped from the case.