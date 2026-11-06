Somnath non-veg ban: Top court refuses interim relief to eateries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Gujarat High Court’s interim order keeping in force a ban on the preparation, sale and storage of non-vegetarian food and eggs within 500 metres of the Somnath temple, while asking the High Court to preferably decide the pending appeals within two months.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale was hearing a challenge by eateries, including Taj Restaurant, whose owner Aakib Aminbhai Khan questioned the restriction imposed by the Gir Somnath District Magistrate. The restriction, notified on August 10, covers areas along specified routes and localities in Prabhas Patan, Veraval taluka.

The dispute arose after a single judge of the Gujarat High Court, on October 30, quashed the District Magistrate’s notification, holding that the prohibition was beyond the powers conferred under the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, and violated the fundamental right to carry on trade under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. However, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Nirzar S Desai, stayed the single judge’s decision the same day and directed that the August 10 notification would continue to operate until the matter was heard.

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Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the restaurant owners, submitted before the SC that the Gujarat Police Act did not empower the authorities to impose a permanent prohibition on the sale of non-vegetarian food. He also pointed out that the eateries had been operating lawfully for 35 to 40 years and argued that the restriction would cause significant financial losses during the festive season of Diwali.

The SC questioned the urgency for granting interim relief to which the counsel submitted that the festive season made the matter particularly pressing for restaurant owners. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, defended the restriction and told the court that establishments could serve non-vegetarian food outside the prohibited area.

After hearing the parties, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Gujarat High Court’s interim arrangement and instead suggested that the HC must dispose of the pending appeals within two months. During the hearing, the SC also indicated that a “middle path” approach might be necessary to resolve the dispute.

The original notification was issued under Sections of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, prohibiting the preparation, sale and storage of non-vegetarian food and eggs within the specified areas falling within 500 metres of the Somnath temple. The restaurant owners have contended that the restriction interferes with their right to carry on a lawful business, while the state has defended it in view of the religious significance of the temple and the expected influx of devotees.