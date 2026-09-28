Supreme Court refuses to stay fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

UPI application providers are “expressly prohibited from imposing platform fees or hidden charges”, the Finance Ministry said.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Centre’s decision to impose Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000. The court was hearing a plea challenging the new UPI fee framework.

The merchant discount rate (MDR) regime for UPI transactions was announced on Tuesday (September 15). MDR is the fee merchants pay to the entities that help facilitate a digital transaction: banks, payment service providers, and third-party apps.

It will be levied if you make a payment to a merchant above Rs 2,000, at a uniform rate of 0.4% (with a few exceptions). This is supposed to be a charge “within the merchant payment ecosystem” — and not on customers making UPI payments.