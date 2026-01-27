Supreme Court refuses to entertain JioStar plea against CCI probe into abuse of dominant position in Kerala

The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Kerala High Court's December 3, 2025, order, noting that the investigation is still in its initial stages.

google-preferred-btn
Supreme Court refuses to entertain JioStar plea against CCI probe into abuse of dominant position in KeralaA bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta declined to interfere with the High Court's December 3, 2025, order. (Credits: JioHotstar)

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain JioStar India Private Limited’s (JIPL) appeal challenging the Kerala High Court order upholding the decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to enquire into complaints alleging abuse of dominance in the Kerala television industry by the network.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta declined to interfere with the High Court’s December 3, 2025, order, noting that the investigation into the alleged violation of the provisions of the Competition Commission Act, 2002, is still in its initial stages.

The CCI order came on a complaint by Asianet Digital Network Private Limited (ADNPL) against JIPL, formerly known as Star India Private Limited (SIPL), and its subsidiaries, alleging abuse of dominant position through discriminatory pricing and excessive discounting to Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL).

This was challenged before the Kerala High Court, where a single judge, by order dated May 28, 2025, upheld CCI’s decision. The single bench held that the argument that alleged violations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Regulations, 2017, must be decided exclusively by TRAI as the sectoral regulator was not tenable.

The dispute arose after the enactment of the TRAI Regulations, 2017, which prescribed a maximum retail price for each paid channel. The TRAI Regulations, 2017, required broadcasters to deal with distributors on a non- discriminatory basis. Regulations 3(2), 7(3), and 7(4) mandate that the broadcaster not provide cumulative discounts of more than 35 per cent to any distributor and that the treatment be extended to all distributors in the region on a common plane.

Also Read | Channels go off air over tariff row with cable operators

ADNPL alleged that “special discounts of more than 50% were being offered by SIPL to KCCL and other competitor MSOs (Multi System Operators) and business entities”. “These discounts were…offered in the form of promotional and advertisement payments to KCCL by introduction of test channels on which promotional content and advertisements were to run round the clock, with payments being made to KCCL by SIPL.”

“ADNPL suffered a colossal loss/ migration of its subscriber base, which fell steeply within a short span of 5-6 months. The cost content for ADNPL increased manifold for offering services to subscribers and LCOs at a price higher than the price at which services were offered by KCCL.”

Story continues below this ad

On appeal, the Supreme Court held that CCI is “entitled under law to proceed further with the matter…and that ADNPL cannot be relegated to raise its dispute or grievance before the TRAI.”

The division bench said it does not find any “fault or any error, much less perversity in the view taken” by the Kerala High Court single bench, which asked the CCI to complete the probe within 8 weeks from the date of the order.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States is not the be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: 'Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: 'Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane...'
Twinkle Khanna
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
Godfather of AI
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement