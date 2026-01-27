Supreme Court refuses to entertain JioStar plea against CCI probe into abuse of dominant position in Kerala

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain JioStar India Private Limited’s (JIPL) appeal challenging the Kerala High Court order upholding the decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to enquire into complaints alleging abuse of dominance in the Kerala television industry by the network.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta declined to interfere with the High Court’s December 3, 2025, order, noting that the investigation into the alleged violation of the provisions of the Competition Commission Act, 2002, is still in its initial stages.

The CCI order came on a complaint by Asianet Digital Network Private Limited (ADNPL) against JIPL, formerly known as Star India Private Limited (SIPL), and its subsidiaries, alleging abuse of dominant position through discriminatory pricing and excessive discounting to Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL).