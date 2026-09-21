Magistrate’s nod must for re-arrest, police must give reason: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday held that police cannot mechanically re-arrest an accused released because his arrest violated Article 22 of the Constitution, and it laid down a procedure that investigating agencies must follow before taking such a person back into custody.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul Chandurkar called both “fundamental principles” governing personal liberty, not mere procedural requirements.

“We cannot tinker with the most important safeguards provided under Article 22. Any breach or non-compliance would entail immediate release of the arrested person because such arrest is unconstitutional,” it said.

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Article 22(1) requires the police to inform a person of the grounds of their arrest, and Article 22(2) requires production of that individual before a magistrate within 24 hours.