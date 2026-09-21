Magistrate’s nod must for re-arrest, police must give reason: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday held that police cannot mechanically re-arrest an accused released because his arrest violated Article 22 of the Constitution, and it laid down a procedure that investigating agencies must follow before taking such a person back into custody.
A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul Chandurkar called both “fundamental principles” governing personal liberty, not mere procedural requirements.
“We cannot tinker with the most important safeguards provided under Article 22. Any breach or non-compliance would entail immediate release of the arrested person because such arrest is unconstitutional,” it said.
Article 22(1) requires the police to inform a person of the grounds of their arrest, and Article 22(2) requires production of that individual before a magistrate within 24 hours.
The bench rejected the plea that serious allegations can dilute these protections, saying that “violation of the Constitution or a constitutional provision cannot be countenanced”. “It has to be dealt with strictly. It is not dependent on the nature or gravity of the offence. ”
“When an accused is released for violation of his fundamental rights under Article 21, he is not enlarged on bail. He is released from illegal and unconstitutional detention. ”
Further guidelines
However, the bench did not bar future arrest.
Building on the procedure laid down in Mihir Rajesh Shah vs State of Maharashtra, it held that if an agency still wants custody, it must first give the accused written grounds for arrest.
The bench said it must then apply to the jurisdictional magistrate explaining why custody is needed, why re-arrest is necessary, and how the violation occurred. The application must carry the endorsement of the investigating officer’s immediate superior, it added.
“The power to re-arrest the accused must not be left to the discretion of the very same authority who had violated the same provision of the Constitution,” the bench held.
The superior officer who receives such an application will “hand over the investigation of the case to another officer, further directing departmental inquiry for such a serious lapse,” the bench said.
The bench said the same procedure applies where an accused is held beyond 24 hours without being produced before a magistrate. Courts may also award compensation as a public law remedy, it added.
The case arose from an FIR registered in May against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jaskaranjit Singh Deol under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by the father of a 16-year-old girl.
Deol was subsequently arrested on May 17 and released the next day by a magistrate, as the police had not given him the grounds of arrest in writing.
On May 29, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused him protection from fresh arrest, saying that “arrest of the petitioner was declared illegal by learned JMIC (Duty) for non-furnishing of written grounds of arrest, the investigating agency is not precluded to seek his rearrest, provided that the subsequent arrest which is made is strictly in accordance with the procedure established by law.”