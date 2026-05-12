Supreme Court directs Rajasthan to frame policy for Rajasthani language education

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government to frame a comprehensive policy to introduce the Rajasthani language in schools and colleges in the state.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the State of Rajasthan to formulate an appropriate and comprehensive policy for the effective implementation of the constitutional mandate relating to the mother tongue-based education, particularly in the backdrop of the National Education Policy, 2020,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

It asked the state to “take necessary measures to recognise and accord due status to the Rajasthani language as local/regional language for educational purposes and to progressively facilitate its adoption as a medium of instruction”.