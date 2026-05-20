Supreme Court quotes Tagore on ‘human greed’, upholds life term of accused in 2013 murder case of Chennai doctor

The Supreme Court pointed out that the matter involved a land-grabbing mafia, a few advocates, a few henchmen and a broad daylight murder in Chennai. (AI -generated image)

Invoking Rabindranath Tagore’s profound warnings on the boundless nature of “human greed”, the Supreme Court has overturned the acquittal of the accused persons in the 2013 “broad daylight murder” of Chennai neurosurgeon Dr Subbiah and confirmed the trial court’s order of life imprisonment.

A bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma termed the decade-long land-grabbing dispute a “classic illustration” of how humans can resort to “crushing lives” for material gain.

The bench was hearing the appeal filed by the state of Tamil Nadu challenging the Madras High Court’s June 14, 2024, judgment acquitting all accused persons in the case.

The Supreme Court quoted Rabindranath Tagore’s words: “The greed of gain has no time or limit to its capaciousness. Its one object is to produce and consume. It has pity neither for beautiful nature nor for living human beings. It is ruthlessly ready without a moment’s hesitation to crush beauty and life.”