‘Law protects the vigilant’: Supreme Court quashes dowry case over 6-year delay, evidentiary gaps
The complainant alleged that soon after her marriage in April 2017, her husband and in-laws subjected her to cruelty. She was also reportedly assaulted during pregnancy, resulting in a miscarriage, the Supreme Court noted.
Supreme Court ruling in dowry case: Underscoring the critical importance of timely reporting in criminal cases, particularly those arising out of matrimonial disputes, the Supreme Court has ruled that an unexplained delay of six years in filing a complaint can be fatal to the prosecution’s case.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing criminal proceedings against a woman’s sister-in-law and parents-in-law in a dowry harassment case, setting aside a December 18, 2023, order of the Allahabad High Court.
“We find that the citizens who allege commission of an offence should not dawdle on their rights but should rather pursue them in real time in order to achieve the ends of justice as vigilantibus non dormientibus jura subveniunt meaning, law protects those who are vigilant about their rights,” the Supreme Court said on March 25.
Emphasising prompt legal action, the court invoked a Latin maxim which translates to: the law assists those who are vigilant about their rights.
The delay or lack assumes greater importance in matrimonial or criminal cases between spouses due to the personal nature of the allegations.
Considering the relationship shared between the parties, there is already an insufficiency and inadequacy of evidence to support or rebut the claims and counterclaims.
A delay of nearly seven years can, therefore, be fatal to the prosecution’s case, especially when the same has not been properly explained.
A mere statement that the accused/appellants herein frequently demanded dowry and harassed the complainant for the same is not sufficient to initiate criminal proceedings against them when the same are not corroborated or bolstered by other materials placed on record.
Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan were hearing criminal proceedings against a woman’s sister-in-law and parents-in-law in a dowry harassment case.
Case background: Allegations after 6 years
The case arose from a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on November 15, 2023, at Mohammadi Police Station in Uttar Pradesh, based on allegations of dowry harassment, assault, and misconduct dating back to 2017.
The complainant alleged that soon after her marriage on April 16, 2017, her husband and in-laws demanded Rs 8.5 lakh and a car as dowry, and subjected her to cruelty.
She also claimed that she was assaulted during pregnancy, resulting in a miscarriage, and accused her father-in-law of inappropriate conduct.
However, the FIR was filed more than six years after the alleged incidents.
Allowing the appeals, the Supreme Court found that the prosecution’s case suffered from serious evidentiary gaps.
The allegation of miscarriage was unsupported by medical evidence. The charge under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) was dropped during the investigation.
Claims of dowry demand were not backed by any material proof.
Allegations of sexual misconduct were vague and lacked specific details.
The court held that “mere statements” without corroboration cannot justify criminal prosecution.
The complainant herself has failed to enter appearance in the present proceedings despite service of notice upon her.
The said non-appearance, despite the service of notice being complete upon her, inevitably draws our attention towards an adverse inference.
The complainant herself is indifferent and uninterested in contesting the said appeals.
Caution against misuse of matrimonial laws
The bench reiterated concerns about the misuse of IPC Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), noting that there is often a tendency to implicate all members of the husband’s family in matrimonial disputes without specific allegations.
It stressed that while genuine cases of cruelty must be addressed, courts must remain vigilant against abuse of the criminal justice system.
“Time and again, this Court has observed that merely stating certain vague and omnibus allegations without any cogent material evidence to support the same should not become a fillip to jump-start the criminal machinery of the State,” the Supreme Court noted.
The Allahabad High Court had refused to quash the FIR, observing that it disclosed cognisable offences.
The accused then approached the Supreme Court, which granted interim protection from arrest in January 2024.
“The High Court has failed to take note of the fact that the said allegations are made without any evidentiary backing or material support for the same and hence the ingredients of the sections invoked are not fulfilled,” said the Supreme Court.
Proceedings quashed against in-laws
In its final ruling, the court quashed the FIR dated November 15, 2023.
The court also quashed the chargesheet dated February 18, 2024, and a criminal case of 2025 pending before the trial court.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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