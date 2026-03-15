Supreme Court slams different standards in Bihar dowry case: Why vague allegations against in-laws won’t stand

The Supreme Court emphasised that once the high court concluded that the allegations against the sister-in-law were vague, the same reasoning should have applied to the parents-in-law as well. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a couple accused in a dowry harassment case, holding that the allegations against them were vague and indistinguishable from those levelled against another accused whose prosecution had already been set aside.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the appeal filed by one Dr Sushil Kumar Purbey and his wife, who were named as accused in a case lodged by their daughter-in-law in Bihar.

The Supreme Court found fault with the reasoning adopted by the high court. (Image enhanced using AI) The Supreme Court found fault with the reasoning adopted by the high court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Since the allegations against the present appellants and the sister-in-law are, in substance, the same, the reasoning that led the High Court to quash the proceedings against the sister-in-law ought equally to have led to the quashing of proceedings against the present appellants,” the Supreme Court said on March 9.