Supreme Court slams different standards in Bihar dowry case: Why vague allegations against in-laws won’t stand

The Supreme Court emphasised that once the high court concluded that the allegations against the sister-in-law were vague, the same reasoning should have applied to the parents-in-law as well. (Image generated using AI)
The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a couple accused in a dowry harassment case, holding that the allegations against them were vague and indistinguishable from those levelled against another accused whose prosecution had already been set aside.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the appeal filed by one Dr Sushil Kumar Purbey and his wife, who were named as accused in a case lodged by their daughter-in-law in Bihar.
The Supreme Court found fault with the reasoning adopted by the high court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“Since the allegations against the present appellants and the sister-in-law are, in substance, the same, the reasoning that led the High Court to quash the proceedings against the sister-in-law ought equally to have led to the quashing of proceedings against the present appellants,” the Supreme Court said on March 9.
Supreme Court: High court applied different standards
The Supreme Court found fault with the reasoning adopted by the high court.
The court held that the Patna High Court had erred in refusing to quash proceedings against the parents-in-law despite acknowledging that similar allegations against the sister-in-law were too general to sustain criminal prosecution.
Allowing the appeal, the court ruled that once the high court found the allegations against one family member to be vague and omnibus, the same reasoning ought to have applied to the others who stood on identical footing.
After carefully examining the FIR, the bench observed that the allegations against the sister-in-law and the parents-in-law were substantially identical, with no specific role attributed to any of them.
The court observed, “The FIR does not assign any specific or overt act to either appellant; there are no particular dates, places, or individual acts attributed to them.”
The only allegation specifically mentioned against the parents-in-law was that they would quarrel with the complainant, which the court held could not constitute a criminal offence capable of sustaining charges under the IPC or the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The bench emphasised that once the high court concluded that the allegations against the sister-in-law were vague, the same reasoning should have applied to the parents-in-law as well.
Delay in complaint raises doubt
The court also took note of the sequence of events leading to the filing of the criminal case.
While the marriage took place in July 2019 and the husband filed for divorce in March 2021, the criminal complaint was lodged only in March 2022, almost a year after the divorce petition.
The bench observed that although delay alone cannot be a ground for quashing a case, when read together with the absence of specific allegations, it lent some support to the argument that the complaint might have been filed as a “counter-blast” to the divorce proceedings.
Case against husband to continue
The Supreme Court clarified that its observations were limited to the maintainability of proceedings against the parents-in-law.
Since the husband had not sought quashing of the case either before the high court or the Supreme Court, the court refrained from commenting on the allegations against him.
However, relations between the couple deteriorated, and on March 31, 2021, the husband filed a divorce petition under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 before the family court in Darbhanga, Bihar.
Nearly a year later, on March 18, 2022, the woman submitted a written complaint to the police which led to the registration of an FIR in 2022 at Lalit Narayan University police station in Darbhanga district.
Allegations of dowry demand, assault
In the FIR, the complainant alleged that she was subjected to persistent harassment and cruelty by her husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law.
She claimed that the accused demanded a BMW car and other expensive articles as dowry and subjected her to harassment when the demand was not fulfilled.
The complaint further alleged that the husband physically assaulted her and that on March 18, 2022, the accused persons acted together and attempted to strangulate her by tying a sheet around her neck with the intention of killing her.
Apart from the police complaint, the woman also filed in 2022 before the chief judicial magistrate at Hajipur in Vaishali district, making further allegations against the same accused persons.
Criminal case, magistrate’s order
Based on the FIR, the police conducted an investigation and submitted a police report on June 5, 2022.
Subsequently, on September 7, 2022, a judicial magistrate took cognisance of offences under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 498A ( Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 and issued summons against the husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law.
Prior to this, the parents-in-law had already secured anticipatory bail from the trial court on April 12, 2022.
Patna High Court grants partial relief
The accused subsequently approached the Patna High Court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings.
On August 8, 2023, the high court partly allowed the petition.
While it quashed the criminal proceedings against the sister-in-law, observing that the allegations against her were “general and omnibus in nature,” the court refused to grant the same relief to the parents-in-law, holding that a prima facie case was made out against them.
Challenging this distinction, the parents-in-law moved the Supreme Court.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More