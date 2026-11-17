The Supreme Court Tuesday pulled up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is facing contempt of court proceedings over alleged remarks about the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary. The court told him that, as a seasoned politician, Raut should understand the importance of exercising restraint in his words, and that any apology for his conduct should come sincerely from the heart.

“Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your political debates.. Even during our advocate days. You are such a seasoned, experienced parliamentarian… And you yourself are in the press. You should know what should be the restraint in your words and we need not tell you,” Justice Aravind Kumar, presiding over a two-judge bench, told him.

The bench, also comprising Justice Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle over their alleged objectionable social media posts against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary.

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SCBA flags post on burning Albania court

Appearing for the Association, its president, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, said that even after contempt proceedings began, Raut posted images of a burning Supreme Court of Albania, seen as an oblique message to the Supreme Court of India.

“Subsequent to… contempt proceedings… What he did on October 19, he mentioned this Albania incident. The comments in that tweet itself is enough that he is referring to this Hon’ble court only…,” Rai submitted.

The senior counsel said that though Raut filed an affidavit tendering an apology on October 26, he did not mention anything about the Albania posts in it.

“He is a senior and respected person. And by virtue of being respected, there are certain expectations. And those expectations cannot be fulfilled by this kind of remarks…Do your politics, attack political parties, but why (bring the court) in such matters? And when doing deliberately for political reasons, they cannot be spared and must be dealt with iron hand,” Rai added.

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Turning to Raut’s counsel, Justice Kumar said, “Though you have tendered an unqualified and without any conditions an apology, but in a matter of this magnitude and nature, the apology should come from the heart and not the mind.”

When the court asked what he had to say on Rai’s submissions, Raut’s counsel said he is not defending the action. “I don’t have an answer. The only answer I have is…he also feels that this is not correct. I have said so…unconditional, unqualified..It will not be repeated again,” the counsel said.

He added that Raut had submitted his apology and also given an undertaking. The counsel said he could also file an additional affidavit if required.

Justice Kumar said, “It will be appropriate if you file an additional affidavit….”.

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On the last date, the court had asked Raut to appear in person before it while allowing Wagle to appear virtually. Accordingly, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader appeared in person before the bench, while the journalist appeared via video conferencing.

Raut’s counsel urged the bench to consider exempting him from personal appearance on the next date, but Justice Kumar said, “Let him come, let him also see the Supreme Court… Let him also see the improvements that have taken place in the Supreme Court”.

Adjourning the hearing to December 6, the court asked both Wagle and Raut to appear in person, saying it wanted to end the issue and would pass a comprehensive order. The court asked them to file additional affidavits regarding their alleged conduct.

Court slams Nikhil Wagle over post, cites respect for fourth estate

Appearing for Wagle, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising referred to the apology he submitted. She said, “He is a recognised, seasoned and awarded journalist who has been in the field of professional journalism for over five decades and never before has he been issued any notice for contempt of court. He did put up a tweet; there is no denial about that. But he immediately took it down on receipt of a notice…also sent his apology directly to the Attorney General and tendered it to this court. He has reiterated again and again in his affidavit.”

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“He has also accessed this court; he has been a petitioner before this court, which indicates he turns to the court for relief in the matter of fundamental rights. He is not a person who has boycotted courts or has no respect for courts…Most importantly, he does not belong to any political party, unlike respondent 2. He has no axe to grind against the court. His sole interest is public interest…”

Justice Kumar said, “Honestly speaking, it gives a very bad taste in our mouth to even repeat it (Wagle’s comments).”

Jaising said, “He is not justifying it. It is wrong; he is not justifying it at all…I am not repeating it either; I agree with Your Lordship. That’s why the apology is unconditional.”

Justice Kumar said, “On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, incidentally, I saw my father’s passport. In the column profession, it was written journalist. I was taken aback. I asked my father, ‘When did you become?’ He said, ‘Throughout my life’. I said, ‘Now that you are not in that profession, why don’t you change it? He said, ‘Till the last drop of my blood, I will not change it because it is called the fourth estate or the fourth pillar of democracy’. We hold the press in the highest esteem. You know it is the courts which have come to the rescue many a time.”

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The judge added that merely because someone is awarded doesn’t mean they can use unparliamentary language.

Jaisingh said, “I have gone on record to say every professional has to be a journalist. Why, because you have to communicate the law to the public. How do you do that? One way is through the court; the other is through your writings. So it’s a hugely honourable profession…”

“Whatever he wants to say…whether by way of apology or otherwise, let him put on his affidavit, particularly with reference to this tweet,” Justice Kumar said.