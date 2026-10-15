Supreme Court to hear a protest of petitions against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today

The petitioners further raise concerns over what they describe as the “centralised and opaque functioning” of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiOct 15, 2026 01:53 AM IST
protest of petitions against CEC Gyanesh, Supreme Court, petitions against CEC Gyanesh, CJP protest in Delhi, Delhi Police detentions, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Mamata Banerjee detained, Dhruv Rathee detained, Abhijeet Dipke detention, Gyanesh Kumar resignation demand, Opposition leaders detained in Delhi, SIR voter-roll irregularities, Yogendra Yadav detained, Prashant Bhushan detained, Delhi security restrictions, Arvind Kejriwal protest reaction, Jantar Mantar CJP protest, Delhi protest, Delhi protest October 10, CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Abhijit Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party, SIR protests, Gyanesh Kumar CEC resignation, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc protest, Special Intensive Revision SIR voter rolls, Section 163 BNSS Delhi restrictions, New Delhi Nizamuddin station closure, Jantar Mantar protest permit, Election Commission voter deletion controversy, Jantar Mantar protest CJP INDIA bloc, CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation, Delhi Metro stations shut October 10, New Delhi railway station closed, Section 163 BNSS Delhi, Special Intensive Revision voter listLOP Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference with victims of police brutality and detainment from the recent Anti Gyanesh Kumar protest at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Thursday is set to hear Rahul Gandhi v Election Commission of India, the lead writ petition filed by India Bloc leaders, challenging the alleged “unilateral and arbitrary exercise of the collective powers” of the poll agency in conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the plea along with the other batch of petitions relating to the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The petition alleges that the CEC exercised the Commission’s collective powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other Election Commissioners. It also points to the absence of a recorded decision of the Commission authorising the nationwide SIR, and alleges that the statutory Form 6 was modified without amending the applicable Rules.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The petitioners further raise concerns over what they describe as the “centralised and opaque functioning” of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases. They allege large-scale exclusion of electors without adequate notice, hearing, or an effective mechanism for restoration.

The petition asks the court to constitute an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of the deletions and modifications made during the SIR.

The petitioners further seek a direction to the EC to publish, booth-wise, the names of all electors deleted during the exercise, along with reasons for each deletion and a breakdown by gender and age. Additionally, they have sought an interim direction suspending the ongoing SIR across the States, pending adjudication of the issues raised in the petition.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments