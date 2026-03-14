Supreme Court on police hiring: Why ‘clean chit’ from court may still not be enough to get you job

The Supreme Court noted that the police play a critical role in maintaining law and order. Therefore, careful scrutiny must be exercised while selecting candidates to the force. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: In a significant ruling on the standards expected from members of the police force, the Supreme Court has held that state authorities are justified in rejecting the candidature of a police recruit on the basis of criminal antecedents.

The bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria underscored that the quality of law and order in society largely depends upon the character of those serving in the police force. The court observed that recruits in such disciplined services must be persons “beyond reproach,” possessing rectitude and a clean background.

“Every moral turpitude has its own counts and degree to become either abhorrent and unacceptable conduct, and would also amount to commission of offence under the law. In a given case, moral turpitude may not result into a legally proved guilt, and it may go unpunished for variety of reasons. Still however, it remains a conduct against decency, morality and norms practiced in the civil society, inviting a serious discount and disability for such person in a given situation and given context,” the court said on March 11.