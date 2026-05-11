‘Public service can’t be instrument of fraud’: Supreme Court on constable joining 2 police forces with fake ID

The respondent was appointed as a constable in the Jharkhand Police on May 18, 2005.(Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Stressing that police service cannot become an instrument of fraud, the Supreme Court recently restored an order dismissing a police constable accused of obtaining jobs in both the Bihar and Jharkhand police forces using fabricated credentials and remaining unauthorisedly absent from service.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan quashed the division bench of the high court, which had granted relief to the constable by setting aside his dismissal.

“Public employment, particularly in the police service, cannot be converted into an instrument of fraud. If individuals entrusted with enforcing the law themselves secure entry into service through deception and fabricated credentials, it would seriously erode the rule of law,” the May 8 Supreme Court order said.