‘Paramount importance’: Supreme Court on pleas challenging ‘freebie culture’, 3-judge bench to hear them

The petitions seek to revisit the 2013 verdict in S. Subramaniam Balaji v. State of Tamil Nadu and Others.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 05:38 PM IST
A picture of Supreme Courtdvocate Ashwini Upadhyay drew the Supreme Court’s attention to a petition he had filed challenging the freebie culture (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Thursday termed petitions challenging political parties distributing freebies in the run-up to elections as of “paramount importance” and said a three-judge bench will hear them.

“It is of paramount importance and is in public interest…this has to be heard by a three-judge bench,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a two-judge bench said.

He said this as Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay drew the court’s attention to a petition he had filed challenging the freebie culture and urged the court to take up the matter without further delay.

The counsel pointed out, “Five Assembly elections are coming” and “only sun and moon are left to be promised.” He added that “these (freebies) are corrupt practices”.

“Wait for March,” said the CJI, indicating that it may take it up then.
The plea challenges the Supreme Court’s 2013 judgment in the case of S Subramaniam Balaji v State of Tamil Nadu and Others.

In the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised free colour television sets to all households without them if it was elected to power. The DMK won the polls, and the budget allocated Rs 750 crore to implement the promise.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, the ruling DMK announced more freebies. Opposition AIADMK-led alliance too announced free grinders, mixies, electric fans, laptop computers, 4 gm gold, thalis (mangal sutra), Rs. 50,000 cash for women’s marriage, green houses, 20 kg rice to all ration card holders, even to those above the poverty line and free cattle and sheep, if it won. The AIADMK won the polls and took steps to implement the promise.

Story continues below this ad

Subramanian Balaji challenged these schemes in Supreme Court, which ultimately dismissed the petitions in 2013. The court held that promises made in an election manifesto do not constitute “corrupt practices” under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

A clutch of petitions was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Subramaniam Balaji v. State of Tamil Nadu judgment. On August 26, 2022, a three-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India referred the petitions to another three-judge bench.
—-

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
TMC protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals: PM Modi
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
TMC protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals: PM Modi
For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market
What is Bharat Taxi? The govt-backed cab app challenging Uber and Rapido
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth?
Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face
Philips Air Purifier
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face
Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement