‘Paramount importance’: Supreme Court on pleas challenging ‘freebie culture’, 3-judge bench to hear them

The Supreme Court Thursday termed petitions challenging political parties distributing freebies in the run-up to elections as of “paramount importance” and said a three-judge bench will hear them.

“It is of paramount importance and is in public interest…this has to be heard by a three-judge bench,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a two-judge bench said.

He said this as Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay drew the court’s attention to a petition he had filed challenging the freebie culture and urged the court to take up the matter without further delay.

The counsel pointed out, “Five Assembly elections are coming” and “only sun and moon are left to be promised.” He added that “these (freebies) are corrupt practices”.