Form probe team, move against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Petitioner to Supreme Court

The petition said an SIT should be constituted to “conduct an end-to-end technical, forensic, and administrative audit of ECINet and ERONet databases, investigate the institutional circumstances under which 13 crore names were deleted across 30 States/UTs under the SIR” (File Photo)

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging it to declare as illegal “all decisions, guidelines, directives and software modifications initiated, approved, or implemented” under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar “without full Commission concurrence”.

The petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi has sought a probe by an independent, high-powered judicial inquiry commission or a special investigation team headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court in the wake of The Indian Express report on objections by two Election Commissioners to decisions taken by the Election Commission without their knowledge.

Tripathi has urged the court to issue appropriate directions to the competent statutory authority to register complaints and initiate prosecution under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 against Gyanesh Kumar, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and Director General (Information Technology) Seema Khanna and all other officers found guilty of deliberate breach of official duty.