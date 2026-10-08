Pharma freebies: Supreme Court orders panel to stop unethical gifts to doctors

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to form a committee to examine alleged pharma freebies, travel and cash grants to doctors (Image generated using AI).

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to form a committee to examine representations and recommend measures against pharmaceutical companies allegedly engaging in unethical drug promotion practices, such as offering freebies to doctors.

“We have directed the Union of India to constitute a committee, and the committee will consider the suggestions, representations, and thereafter give its recommendations to the Union of India,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

The court directed the matter be listed again for hearing on January 29 to consider the Centre’s compliance affidavit.

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The PIL by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India and others sought “a strict regulation in the marketing and promotion of drugs by pharmaceutical companies vis à vis health care professionals”.