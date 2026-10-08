Pharma freebies: Supreme Court orders panel to stop unethical gifts to doctors

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to form a committee to examine representations and recommend measures against pharmaceutical companies allegedly engaging in unethical drug promotion practices, such as offering freebies to doctors.
“We have directed the Union of India to constitute a committee, and the committee will consider the suggestions, representations, and thereafter give its recommendations to the Union of India,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.
The court directed the matter be listed again for hearing on January 29 to consider the Centre’s compliance affidavit.
The PIL by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India and others sought “a strict regulation in the marketing and promotion of drugs by pharmaceutical companies vis à vis health care professionals”.
It highlighted that enormous money is spent on sales promotion to influence doctors to generate more prescriptions and, consequently, more sales. “This has led to over-prescription of drugs resulting in a serious infringement of the right to life and the right to health of the citizens.”
The Centre, in its response, said, “The Department of Pharmaceuticals has issued the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), which is applicable to Pharmaceutical Companies, medical representatives and agents.” The code clearly prohibits pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants to physicians or their family members, it added.
Recently, the Union health ministry proposed mandatory CCTV surveillance at medical stores as it looks to curb the abuse of prescription drugs. A draft notification by the ministry also calls for maintaining the recordings for three months.
The measure was first proposed in 2021 to prevent the abuse of drugs by children. CCTV footage from medical stores selling Schedule H, H1, and X drugs — all prescription drugs, including strong antibiotics and psychotropic substances — was to be shared with the child welfare police officer of a particular area.