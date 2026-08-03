‘Jantar Mantar not proper for protests’, says plea. Supreme Court to hear

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 03:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking accountability of organisers of the July 20 Parliament march over the alleged NEET question paper leak, which saw clashes with the Delhi Police, while also considering concerns over the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.
A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also said it will consider separately a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that urged that Jantar Mantar should not be allowed for protests, as residents and others face issues with entry and exit.
‘Discontent in the minds of peace-loving citizens’
Appearing for the petitioner, a retired Indian Air Force officer, in the first matter, Advocate Rizwan Ahmed told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the organisers are still fanning the fire even though the government has been generous towards them.
He said people are continuing to make reckless statements and creating acrimony in society.
The counsel also pointed out that young boys and girls who “unfortunately” used very derogatory and abusive language during the protests have been booked by the police. “Now they are taking reels and putting them on social media. Social media has become an ugly battleground.”
He urged that such boys and girls be sent for community service for at least 7 days instead of filing FIRs against with as that will create more acrimony in the society.
He added that there is also the issue of different state governments issuing different notifications regarding arrests or FIRs.
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Ahmed said since it is a national issue, a uniform policy is necessary, “because these notifications are causing discontent in the minds of peace-loving citizens of the country.
The bench said it will hear it at the earliest, most likely Wednesday.
Notice to Centre
Meanwhile, the bench also issued notice to the Centre on the PIL, which sought an alternate site for protests other than Jantar Mantar and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the government on the prayers.
“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues, supply of medical essentials, etc. I think this is important,” the CJI said.
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The counsel appearing for the petitioner, Satish Chand Kaushik, said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has called for a town hall to decide whether to march to the Prime Minister’s residence and urged the court to avoid a repeat of what happened on July 20.
To which, the court said authorities would handle it appropriately.