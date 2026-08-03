‘Jantar Mantar not proper for protests’, says plea. Supreme Court to hear

A petitioner, a retired Indian Air Force officer, in the first matter, said that the organisers are still fanning the fire even though the government has been generous towards them. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking accountability of organisers of the July 20 Parliament march over the alleged NEET question paper leak, which saw clashes with the Delhi Police, while also considering concerns over the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also said it will consider separately a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that urged that Jantar Mantar should not be allowed for protests, as residents and others face issues with entry and exit.

‘Discontent in the minds of peace-loving citizens’

Appearing for the petitioner, a retired Indian Air Force officer, in the first matter, Advocate Rizwan Ahmed told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the organisers are still fanning the fire even though the government has been generous towards them.