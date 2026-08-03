‘Jantar Mantar not proper for protests’, says plea. Supreme Court to hear

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre on the PIL, which sought an alternate site for protests other than Jantar Mantar.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 03:32 PM IST
Supreme Court Parliament march accountability, SC Jantar Mantar PIL, Supreme Court, July 20 Parliament march, Delhi Police clashes, Jantar Mantar protests, NEET protest organisers accountability, PIL on NEET protests, Arvind Kejriwal march, Supreme Court legal news, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest, Indian express newsA petitioner, a retired Indian Air Force officer, in the first matter, said that the organisers are still fanning the fire even though the government has been generous towards them. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking accountability of organisers of the July 20 Parliament march over the alleged NEET question paper leak, which saw clashes with the Delhi Police, while also considering concerns over the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

Also Read | RSS leader terms CJP protest ‘anti-national’, urges case study: ‘Decode the chronology’

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also said it will consider separately a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that urged that Jantar Mantar should not be allowed for protests, as residents and others face issues with entry and exit.

‘Discontent in the minds of peace-loving citizens’

Appearing for the petitioner, a retired Indian Air Force officer, in the first matter, Advocate Rizwan Ahmed told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the organisers are still fanning the fire even though the government has been generous towards them.

He said people are continuing to make reckless statements and creating acrimony in society.

The counsel also pointed out that young boys and girls who “unfortunately” used very derogatory and abusive language during the protests have been booked by the police. “Now they are taking reels and putting them on social media. Social media has become an ugly battleground.”

Also Read | ‘First and last mistake’: Girl apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest

He urged that such boys and girls be sent for community service for at least 7 days instead of filing FIRs against with as that will create more acrimony in the society.

He added that there is also the issue of different state governments issuing different notifications regarding arrests or FIRs.

Story continues below this ad

Ahmed said since it is a national issue, a uniform policy is necessary, “because these notifications are causing discontent in the minds of peace-loving citizens of the country.

The bench said it will hear it at the earliest, most likely Wednesday.

Notice to Centre

Meanwhile, the bench also issued notice to the Centre on the PIL, which sought an alternate site for protests other than Jantar Mantar and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the government on the prayers.

“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues, supply of medical essentials, etc. I think this is important,” the CJI said.

Story continues below this ad
Opinion | I am a vocal member of the Opposition. CJP protest carries a lesson — and a warning — for us

The counsel appearing for the petitioner, Satish Chand Kaushik, said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has called for a town hall to decide whether to march to the Prime Minister’s residence and urged the court to avoid a repeat of what happened on July 20.

To which, the court said authorities would handle it appropriately.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments