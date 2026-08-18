CJP protests: Supreme Court to set up panel including ex-judge, CBI ex-boss

CJP protesters on Saturday clashed with the police near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it intends to set up a high-level committee – which will include a former top court judge and former CBI chief – to look into issues and allegations arising out of student-led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last month.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the final order will be released Wednesday, after including suggestions from stakeholders and petitioners on who should be included in the committee.

The court said CCTV footage of the protest and police action will be submitted to this committee, which will also examine complaints and allegations by female protesters who were reportedly targeted during the protest march in Delhi and other areas.