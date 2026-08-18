CJP protests: Supreme Court to set up panel including ex-judge, CBI ex-boss

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 02:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it intends to set up a high-level committee – which will include a former top court judge and former CBI chief – to look into issues and allegations arising out of student-led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last month.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the final order will be released Wednesday, after including suggestions from stakeholders and petitioners on who should be included in the committee.
The court said CCTV footage of the protest and police action will be submitted to this committee, which will also examine complaints and allegations by female protesters who were reportedly targeted during the protest march in Delhi and other areas.
The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for details of police cases involving student-protesters – cases that are to be quashed – suggesting it may exercise special powers under Article 142 to pursue this matter beyond the police closing FIRs.
“It is the life of students which is at stake. We have to consider this. They have a future ahead. They have the right to protest under Article 19,” the court told a petitioner who opposed the closing of cases against student-protesters without their apologising.
Delhi Police explains facial recognition tech use
Earlier, Mehta said Delhi Police had identified around 2,800 ‘anti-social elements’ – who were allegedly involved in previous ‘heinous offences’- as being responsible for the violence that erupted during the CJP-led protest march to Parliament on July 20.
In that context, Delhi Police – under fire for alleged excessive use of force against the protesters – rejected allegations it had used facial recognition technology to conduct mass surveillance on the young men and women involved.
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In an affidavit filed late Monday the cops said only those with ‘serious criminal backgrounds’ – i.e., whose photos are already in the system – had been identified. There will be no investigation, the police said, against those not already facing ‘serious criminal charges’.
Plain-clothes cops on duty. Why?
Cops in plain clothes were deployed as a ‘crowd-control measure’ and to help anyone being harassed at the protest, the police also said. The police said that nameplates of some police personnel were damaged ‘when they were roughed up and manhandled’.
Visuals of cops in plain clothes and uniformed personnel with name tags missing had sparked a massive row.
The CJP-led July 20 protest and march saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas to disperse crowds marching to Parliament. There are also allegations security forces used pellet guns, with activists and opposition parties sharing photographs of injuries allegedly sustained on the day. However, this has been disputed by the authorities.