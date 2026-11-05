Supreme Court panel seeks comprehensive re-examination of UP govt’s Kukrail night safari project plans

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), an environmental watchdog for monitoring compliance with the court’s directions on forests, has said the Uttar Pradesh government should undertake a comprehensive ‘re-examination’ of its entire Kukrail night safari and zoological park project in Lucknow.

The exercise should involve revisiting the plans, environmental clearances and other approvals for the project for conformity with the court’s July 15 order, and the CEC’s own recommendations.

In a status report submitted to the SC dated October 27, the CEC said that following a site inspection and review meeting held on September 10 it found “visible disturbance” to the undergrowth and forest floor, including soil-levelling, and discrepancies in trees inventoried for felling.

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These activities were observed, the CEC said, even though the site had not been formally handed to the Public Works Department by the Forest Department.

While the panel has not concluded that any violation occurred, it said the authority under which the work was done, its extent and its permissibility “require verification from the relevant records”.

The CEC’s ‘status report’ was submitted in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 15 order, which had allowed the Kukrail night safari and zoological park project subject to strict conditions.

The Kukrail project, estimated to cost Rs 1,510.57 crore, is proposed in the Kukrail forest in the northeastern part of Lucknow. The court had directed the CEC to conduct periodic inspections and verify compliance with conditions and safeguards contained in a 2025 CEC report, and the Central Zoo Authority.

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Even though the SC permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to proceed with the project in July 2026, it agreed with the CEC’s recommendations to reject key proposed components—the moving of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, building an adventure park, and widening of a road into four lanes.

The CEC said that the revised DPR and Master Plan should be finalised only after a substantive re-examination of the project layout and footprint, reconciliation of the tree inventory with ground conditions, verification of land boundaries, and mapping of nature drainage channels, seasonal streams, wetlands and microhabitats.

“All proposed components should be examined for conformity with the order dated 15.07.2026 of this Hon’ble Court…activity requiring a statutory approval or permissions should not commence until that approval or permission has been obtained,” the CEC said in the status report.

On the issue of approvals, the CEC stated that the UP government shall examine whether any amendment, modification, revision or additional approval is required in the detailed project report, master plan, environmental clearance or other project documents to ensure conformity with applicable orders and conditions. “A decision in this regard shall be taken within one week and communicated to the CEC,” the SC panel said.

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The Uttar Pradesh government had to approach the Supreme Court in 2025 for the project’s approval after an earlier order of the court prohibited setting up zoos or safaris in forest areas without its permission. Meanwhile, the CEC is also examining representations submitted to it pointing out that the project in its current form cannot go ahead as key approvals granted to it were for a composite project, which now stands changed following the Supreme Court’s July 15 order.