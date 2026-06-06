Supreme Court orders status quo on deportation of two women declared foreigners by Assam tribunal

The appellants contended that they were “impoverished, illiterate” and were working as maids. They said they have been languishing in the Goalpara Detention Camp since March 2, 2026”, after they were declared foreigners by the Tribunal in Darrang, Mangaldai.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the possible deportation of two women who were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam.

Issuing notice on appeals by Saleha Khatun and Sarbhanu Begum, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana directed that “in the meantime, status quo, as it exits today, shall be maintained” and the petitioners, “if they are in detention, shall not be deported till the next date of listing i.e. 16th July, 2026”.

The appellants contended that they were “impoverished, illiterate” and were working as maids. They said they have been languishing in the Goalpara Detention Camp since March 2, 2026”, after they were declared foreigners by the Tribunal in Darrang, Mangaldai.