Supreme Court warns top cop of ‘personal liability’ over protection of heritage sites at Delhi Golf Club

The Supreme Court has passed an order directing the protection of Delhi heritage sites from encroachment, theft, and vandalism, warning senior police officials of personal accountability in case of lapses.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh was acting on a report by heritage conservator Dr Swapna Liddle, who had flagged concerns over encroachment on ancient structures.

Expressing surprise over how such structures had been handed over to private entities, the court observed that the authorities had shown gross negligence and abdication.

“We are surprised as to how in the first place, such sites are given to private entities and most strikingly, the monuments which are now part of the Delhi Golf Club,” the court said in its order dated May 4.