Supreme Court warns top cop of ‘personal liability’ over protection of heritage sites at Delhi Golf Club

The Supreme Court has passed an order directing the protection of Delhi heritage sites from encroachment, theft, and vandalism, warning senior police officials of personal accountability in case of lapses.
A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh was acting on a report by heritage conservator Dr Swapna Liddle, who had flagged concerns over encroachment on ancient structures.
Expressing surprise over how such structures had been handed over to private entities, the court observed that the authorities had shown gross negligence and abdication.
“We are surprised as to how in the first place, such sites are given to private entities and most strikingly, the monuments which are now part of the Delhi Golf Club,” the court said in its order dated May 4.
The bench further observed, “The NDMC has chosen to turn a blind eye by not maintaining vigilance or supervision to ensure that the lessee, i.e., the Delhi Golf Club, discharges its obligation to fully maintain the structures. We find such conduct to be a case of gross negligence and abdication, also reflecting casualness.”
The court further recorded that the report, along with photographs placed on record, revealed that despite the existence of prohibitory orders concerning certain ancient structures, there is rampant encroachment as well as instances of pilferage and damage to such structures.
Additionally, it has been brought to the court’s notice that some monuments presently in the possession of the Delhi Golf Club and Panchsheel Public School in Sadhana Enclave appear to be in a state of complete neglect.
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Considering the NDMC’s conduct in the matter, the court directed the Delhi police commissioner to ask all the local station house officers (SHO) of the concerned areas to ensure protection of heritage structures from encroachment, theft, mutilation, and vandalisation.
“The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is directed to instruct all the local SHOs of the areas, which are either protected or fall in the category of heritage places of historical importance, are protected in all respects, including encroachment, theft/mutilation/ vandalisation,” the court ordered.
The court warned that dereliction of duty by the police would lead to suspension of the SHO.
The bench further held that both the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police shall be liable in case of non-compliance.
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“If we find that this order is not complied with or any Officer is shielded, the Commissioner of Police as also the Deputy Commissioner of Police shall be personally liable for appropriate action by this Court,” the court said.
Delhi Heritage
Iconic heritage sites of Delhi
Mughal monuments that define the capital — all UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Red Fort (Lal Qila)
Built 1648
UNESCO World Heritage SiteMughal EraShah Jahan
Iconic red sandstone fort on the banks of the Yamuna; symbol of India's sovereignty — the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts every Independence Day
Qutub Minar
Built 1193
UNESCO World Heritage Site73 metres tallQutb ud-Din Aibak
India's tallest minaret and oldest Islamic monument; built in red sandstone and marble — a masterpiece of early Indo-Islamic architecture
Humayun's Tomb
Built 1570
UNESCO World Heritage SiteFirst garden-tomb in India
Built by Humayun's widow Bega Begum; the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent and a key precursor to the Taj Mahal's design
The court also directed the NDMC chairperson to appear personally before it on the next date of hearing with an explanation for the alleged supervisory failures.
“We also deem it appropriate to direct that the Chairperson, NDMC, shall be physically present in Court on the next date of listing, along with his show cause to explain as to why he has not maintained his supervision with regard to ensuring that whatever structures have been leased out to any person(s)/body, such person(s)/body complies with the requirement of maintaining such structures in a good condition,” the court ordered.
Additionally, the Delhi government was asked to explain under what circumstances the Kharbooze Ka Gumbad in Sheikh Sarai, built in the year 1397, was settled with a private school.
The court has also sought to know the conditions imposed for proper preservation and maintenance of such structures.
What was the plea?
The top court was hearing a petition filed by one Rajiv Suri, a resident of Defence Colony, seeking the court’s directions to declare the structure “Gumti of Shaikh Ali” as a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.
He challenged the 2019 Delhi High Court order, which refused to pass the directions.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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