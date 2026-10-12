Set up SIT to probe ‘attack on lawyers’ amid stir against BCI chief: SC to Delhi top cop

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges that some lawyers, who were protesting against Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra outside the BCI office in August, were assaulted by fellow lawyers.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Delhi Police chief to ensure that the complaint made by the petitioners to the IP Estate SHO is appropriately investigated and for that purpose, an SIT is constituted, headed by a fairly senior police officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The aggrieved petitioners, it added, may meanwhile also avail their statutory remedy by approaching a jurisdictional Metropolitan Magistrate.

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The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing an appeal challenging the September 21 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea for an independent probe in the matter.

The protest in August was followed by a controversy over a BCI circular, later withdrawn amid criticism, issued by Mishra barring the enrolment of NALSAR University’s 2026 graduating batch over campaigns against CJI Surya Kant.

Appearing for the appellants, advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the High Court had said that the alleged incidents did not disclose a cognisable offence. He added that the petitioners approached the police with the request to register.

The petitioners, he said, had sought investigation by the CBI or an independent SIT as Delhi police is under the control of the centre and Mishra is a Rajya Sabha belonging to the ruling BJP.

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The SC, however, said the same logic would apply to the CBI too.

Bhushan said the CBI Director is selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Leader of Opposition.

The counsel said that statements by Mishra after the incident goes to indicate that he had called the lawyers to beat up the protesting lawyers.

Justice Bagchi too suggested that the appellants approach the Magistrate court for a direction to police to register FIR but Bhushan said they did not have the CCTV footage with them.

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The bench said that the Court will give them access.

Justice Bagchi said, “…Your clients have a right to fair [investigation] and we are here to ensure that. Only question is of methodology.”

To the court’s query about the alleged assaulters, Bhushan said the identity of only one person know, claiming that Mishra instigated.

Justice Bagchi remarked, “It seems you are more interested in prosecuting the Chairman rather than the assailants”.