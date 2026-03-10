Supreme Court orders Centre to frame ‘no-fault’ compensation policy for serious COVID-19 vaccine side effects

In that case, the apex court said that “information relating to adverse effects following immunisation is crucial for creating awareness around vaccines and their efficacy, apart from being instrumental in further scientific studies around the pandemic”. (Photo/https://www.sci.gov.in/)

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to formulate a no-fault compensation policy for people who experienced serious adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also directed that the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events continue to operate and that the data be regularly placed in the public domain, as previously ordered on May 2, 2022, in Jacob Puliyel vs Union of India.

In that case, the apex court said that “information relating to adverse effects following immunisation is crucial for creating awareness around vaccines and their efficacy, apart from being instrumental in further scientific studies around the pandemic”.