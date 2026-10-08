Set up committee to regulate marketing practices of pharma cos: Supreme Court to Centre

Supreme Court directs committee to submit recommendations within two months of first meeting, urges Centre to take early reasoned decision (Image Generated with AI)

Underlining the need to regulate marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to set up a committee which would recommend to the government measures for putting in place a regulatory or statutory mechanism to curb their unethical conduct.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed that the committee be formed within 2 weeks, if not already put in place by the Centre, which had proposed setting it up.

“The Committee so constituted shall undertake a holistic and comprehensive examination of all issues relating to unethical pharmaceutical marketing practices, including the adequacy of the existing statutory and regulatory framework, the efficacy of the mechanisms presently in place for monitoring, oversight and enforcement, and the measures required to ensure greater transparency, accountability and effective compliance, with a view to strengthening the regulatory framework and safeguarding the larger public interest,” the court said.