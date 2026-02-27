‘Spaces of opportunity, not suffering’: Why Supreme Court has ordered massive expansion of open prisons across India

Open jails are facilities designed with minimal supervision and security with the purpose of rehabilitating convicts rather than just punishing them. (Representational image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has issued a series of sweeping directions to expand and optimise Open Correctional Institutions (OCIs) across the country, observing that several states have shown “rank apathy and indifference” toward prison reform.

The top court emphasised that the right to dignity under Article 21 extends beyond prison gates.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted with concern that Indian prisons are operating at a cumulative occupancy level of 120.8 per cent, with some regions exceeding 150 per cent. The court identified OCIs as a “rational and constitutionally aligned” solution to this crisis.

“The transformation of prisons from sites of suffering to spaces of opportunity is thus integral to the promise of justice under the Constitution,” the Supreme Court said on February 26.