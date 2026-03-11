Supreme Court on Bengal SIR: Form tribunals to hear appeals over exclusion of names

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the site of a dharna against the SIR in Kolkata. She called off the dharna after the SC order. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed formation of tribunals comprising former High Court judges to hear appeals against exclusion of names from the West Bengal voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out in the state.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and

R Mahadevan also warned against attempts to question the work of judicial officers deputed to verify names flagged for logistical discrepancies.

“As Chief Justice of India, it is my duty to protect the judiciary. I will not allow anybody and I know what has happened… I will not share in the open court what has happened. I am issuing a stern warning. This side and this side both… Will not tolerate,” the CJI said.