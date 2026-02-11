Supreme Court okays Assam bid to clear forest encroachments

The Assam Government’s plan to clear encroachments from 3,62,082 hectares of forest land got the Supreme Court’s green light on Tuesday with the top court noting that the course of action to be adopted “contains sufficient procedural safeguards.”

“In our opinion, the course of action to be adopted by the State Government while removing the encroachment from the reserved forest contains sufficient procedural safeguards. The process sought to be adopted by the State Government for removal of encroachment conforms to the principles of fairness, reasonableness and due process,” a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said.

The court added that Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta “has assured us that the mechanism evolved by the State shall be complied with objectively and with fairness, while taking action for removal of unauthorised occupation in the reserved forests.”