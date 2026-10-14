Supreme Court makes insurance mandatory for all train tickets from Oct 27

In a move to extend protection to all train travellers, the Supreme Court has directed the Indian Railways to provide insurance coverage to tickets purchased over the counter from October 27, warning that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for any failure to implement the order.

The October 6 direction came on a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 Odisha train accident, seeking a commission of inquiry to probe the crash, which the petitioner attributed to the non-implementation of the Kavach safety system. The plea also sought directions to the authorities to ensure its early implementation across all trains.

Hearing the matter, the bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan expanded its scope to cover various aspects of passenger safety, including railway foot over bridges, fencing of tracks, and the lack of insurance for tickets purchased over the counter.

‘No substantial change on the ground’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

During earlier hearings, the top court expressed displeasure over the allocation towards passenger safety in the Railway budget and hoped that more would be done on this front.

On May 11, the Centre assured the court that a decision on the question of providing insurance to offline tickets too “has been taken” and “modalities are being worked out”.

The bench also noted that it had not been given details on how, in the areas of expanding Kavach, foot over bridges and fencing, special emphasis has been given, and the matter prioritised pursuant to its orders.

The court directed that “details showing that on the…three issues, there has been special drive taken by the Railways, which obviously would entail making special budgetary/financial commitments towards these projects, be filed” within two months. It also asked the Railways to “bring on record actual progress of the work on the ground.”

Story continues below this ad

Hearing the matter again on October 6, the court expressed its “utter disappointment and displeasure at the conduct of the officers of the Ministry of Railways” in what it said was “such a serious matter concerning the safety of the common man.”

“The Railways have been representing before this Court that all necessary steps are being taken in this regard. However, it appears that such assurances have remained largely on paper and that no substantial change has taken place on the ground. Even the budgetary provisions indicated for the targeted areas relating to the safety of the common man and prevention of untoward incidents have not been fully utilised,” the bench said.

Also Read | SC flags concern over insufficient Railways’ budgetary allocation

Taking a stern view, the bench initially directed that the Chairman and Members of the Railway Board be personally present before it to answer its questions.

The bench warned that if it found that the Railways was giving assurances to the court without making a corresponding effort to ensure their implementation on the ground, it would take a serious view of the matter.

Story continues below this ad

“We are particularly concerned that despite budgetary provisions having been made, even basic safety requirements appear not to have been adequately complied with and that the provisions made have remained substantially unimplemented.”

Two-week time

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee urged the bench to grant him one last opportunity to file a categorical affidavit setting out the actual work carried out on the ground during the last year, and explaining the reasons for not achieving the prescribed targets, at least in respect of fencing.

The court accepted the request and put on hold its order summoning the Chairman and members of the Railway Board.

Also Read | Over 87% of reserved train tickets now booked online

On insurance coverage, the bench noted that it had given the authorities sufficient time to devise a mechanism to extend coverage to economically disadvantaged passengers, who often buy tickets at railway reservation counters.

Story continues below this ad

“As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from October 27, 2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online. The aforesaid direction shall be implemented mandatorily, failing which the responsibility shall be directly upon the Railway Board.”

The court will now hear the matter next on November 16.