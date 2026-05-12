‘Quite harsh’: Death sentence commuted, Supreme Court questions convicts’ 35-year jail term without remission

While the Orissa High Court commuted the rape-murder convicts’ death sentence, it directed that they undergo 35 years of rigorous imprisonment without remission. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Odisha government questioning whether its direction to two convicts to undergo 35 years of rigorous imprisonment without remission after commuting their death sentence in a rape and murder case amounted to an excessively harsh punishment.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the convicts challenging a June 23, 2017 judgment of the Orissa High Court in a criminal appeal arising from their conviction for murder, rape and destruction of evidence.

Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the order on May 6. Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the order on May 6.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that 35 years of rigorous imprisonment without remission is quite harsh,” the Supreme Court bench said while issuing notice to the state of Odisha and seeking its response on the sentencing aspect of the high court judgment.