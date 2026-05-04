Supreme Court quashes Odisha bail orders mandating cleaning of police stations, slams ‘caste bias’

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of news reports regarding the bail orders by Odisha courts (File photo).

The Supreme Court Monday declared “null and void” bail conditions imposed by various courts in Odisha that required accused persons to clean police stations. Terming such orders “obnoxious” and reflective of “caste bias,” the top court warned that such practices bring a bad name to the Indian judiciary.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of news reports regarding bail orders issued against activists involved in anti-mining protests. The reports highlighted that the accused primarily belonged to Dalit and Adivasi communities.

One specific order from the Odisha High Court, dated May 28, 2025, directed an applicant to clean the premises of the Kashipur police station every morning between 6 am and 9 am for two months. Similar conditions were found in seven other orders from trial courts across the state.