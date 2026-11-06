The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 judgment, which held that the creamy layer status of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) cannot be decided solely on parental income, and rejected the Centre’s request for two years to implement the ruling.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan also turned down the Centre’s plea to make the judgment applicable only prospectively, saying there was “no convincing or reasonable justification” for deferring its implementation.

On March 11, the court had given the government six months to implement the judgment. On Friday, noting that the deadline had expired, it extended the time by eight weeks.

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Will apply to 2025 civil service allocations

The court noted that “although the result of the civil service examination 2025 was declared on March 6, 26, the allocation of services has not yet been finalised” and said, “since the process of allocation remains pending and there is no convincing or reasonable justification for deferring the implementation of the judgement dated March 11, 2026, the creamy layer principle, as interpreted in the said judgement, shall govern the allocation of services of OBC candidates, selected through the civil service examination 2025.”

The bench clarified that the March 11 ruling, which held that the respondent candidates belonged to the OBC non-creamy layer category and were therefore entitled to reservation benefits, “shall not by itself operate to the detriment of the seniority of any other person or entitle the reopening of selections or appointments already concluded”.

It said, “The ratio laid down in the judgement shall not by itself furnish a ground for reopening selection of appointments already concluded prior to the judgement dated March 11, 2026”.

The bench further clarified that claims by individuals who consider themselves similarly placed and whose cases are pending before any court, tribunal or other competent forums may be decided on their own merits by the respective adjudicating bodies. “This court expresses no opinion on the merits of such claims, save to reiterate that the interpretation of 1993 Office Memorandum and 2004 letter laid down in the judgment may be taken into consideration while adjudicating such claims in accordance with law,” it added.

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What was the dispute?

The dispute centred around a September 8, 1993, office memorandum (OM) issued by the Government of India, specifying who shall be creamy layer among OBCs and a clarification letter issued in this regard on October 14, 2004.

The Supreme Court noted in its March 11 order that while the OM excluded income from salary and agricultural income from the income/wealth test for determination of creamy layer status, the letter directed inclusion of salary income of PSU and private sector employees, and this resulted in “hostile discrimination” between the wards of government servants and those of PSU/private sector employees.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court had held that “income from salaries alone cannot be the sole criterion to decide whether a candidate falls within the creamy layer”. “The status as well as the category of post to which a candidate’s parent or parents belong is essential… Mere determination of the status of a candidate as to whether he/she falls within the creamy or the non-creamy layer of the OBCs cannot be decided solely on the basis of the income…,” it said.

“Thus, determination of creamy layer status solely on the basis of income brackets, without reference to the categories of posts and status parameters enunciated in the 1993 OM is clearly unsustainable in law,” the bench added.

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Government can set creamy layer criteria

On Friday, the Supreme Court said that all selections, appointments, and allotments against roster points made after its March 11 judgment, in so far as they concern the implementation of reservation and exclusion of the creamy layer, would be governed by the 1993 OM as interpreted by the court in its judgment.

The court added that the government was free to formulate its policy concerning reservation and the creamy layer criteria in accordance with the Constitution and the principles laid down by the court.