Supreme Court notifies new guidelines for designating Senior Advocates

Written by: Amaal Sheikh
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 04:24 AM IST
Eligibility continues to require at least 10 years of experience as an advocate or a combined standing of 10 years as an advocate and a District and Sessions Judge or as a judicial member of any tribunal.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified the “Guidelines for designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India, 2026”, giving effect to its May 2025 judgment in which the court had formally put an end to the 100-point assessment system used to evaluate candidates.

Under the new guidelines, the process moves to a qualitative assessment built around “ability, standing at the Bar or special knowledge or experience in law of the candidate”.

Eligibility continues to require at least 10 years of experience as an advocate or a combined standing of 10 years as an advocate and a District and Sessions Judge or as a judicial member of any tribunal.

A permanent secretariat will compile material on the reputation, conduct, and integrity of applicants before their names are placed before the full court.

The guidelines also state that the court will attempt to reach a consensus on designations, but if that is not possible, the decision will be taken by the majority. Secret ballot “will be resorted to in an exceptional situation, for reasons to be recorded”.

The full court can also designate a lawyer even without a formal application, provided that the advocate consents.

Former HC chief justices and judges may also seek designation, provided they are not holding any full-time post-retirement assignment.

The applicants should be at least 45 years of age, unless relaxed by the full court, and must be practising in the Supreme Court.

 

