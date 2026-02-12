Supreme Court notifies new guidelines for designating Senior Advocates

Eligibility continues to require at least 10 years of experience as an advocate or a combined standing of 10 years as an advocate and a District and Sessions Judge or as a judicial member of any tribunal.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified the “Guidelines for designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India, 2026”, giving effect to its May 2025 judgment in which the court had formally put an end to the 100-point assessment system used to evaluate candidates.

Under the new guidelines, the process moves to a qualitative assessment built around “ability, standing at the Bar or special knowledge or experience in law of the candidate”.

Eligibility continues to require at least 10 years of experience as an advocate or a combined standing of 10 years as an advocate and a District and Sessions Judge or as a judicial member of any tribunal.