Supreme Court notice to Centre, EC on plea seeking cap on parties’ poll expenses

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and the Election Commission to a PIL seeking a ceiling on the money that can be spent by political parties during elections.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice on the plea by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the plea raises an issue which strikes at the heart of the democratic process. He said today, under the law, there is a limit on the expenditure of individual candidates though that limit is unfortunately not enforced very often. Also, there is no limit on spending by parties, he said.